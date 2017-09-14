Pair accused of trying to steal entire utility pole after Hurricane Irma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida says they caught a pair of men trying to make off with a massive utility pole Wednesday morning.
They tweeted a picture of the two men, seated on a curb in handcuffs. In the background, there is an SUV with a giant pole strapped to the roof.
Multiple police departments in Florida have warned citizens about using the hurricane as an opportunity to commit crimes.
In Miami, police posted a photo of a jail cell full of people they say were caught looting.