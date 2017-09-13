Suicide is one of the top ten leading causes of death in the United States

This year National Suicide Prevention Week runs from September 10th to the 16th. Chief Medical Officer of The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Dr. Christine Moutier shares how to talk to your kids about suicide and mental health.

It's key as a parent to realize mental health, just like physical health, is dynamic.

"We can use great strategy and parenting guidance. The first thing I would do is have regular conversations with your children about how they're doing at all levels of course, but certainly at this deeper level in terms of how they're actually perceiving their life and the things that worry them," said Dr. Moutier.

If your child starts talking about feeling hopeless or anything that indicates they may be thinking of ending their life, it's very important to ask them directly if they're having thoughts of suicide. The suicide prevention lifeline 1-800-273-talk (8255) is available every day, all day.

"There are many things you can do as a parent to role model that there's no shame or stigma in getting the help you need at the right times and reassuring your child that anything they go through is not going to change the way you feel about them and that you will always be there to help and support them."

The AFSP Philadelphia Chapter is hosting an "Out of the Darkness" Suicide Prevention Walk on October 1st at the Philadelphia Art Museum. To learn more about this event and registration click here!