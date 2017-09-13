DJ Khaled Surprises College Freshman

One college freshman received the surprise of a lifetime from hip-hop mogul DJ Khaled.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On college campuses nationwide, welcome week activities are designed to help incoming freshman meet their new classmates.

Thanks to Mentos there's likely no freshman in America who's connected with more of his classmates this year than University of Wisconsin- Madison's Sam Jeschke. The brand surprised Jeschke with an epic challenge: connect with his campus community using 43,000 bottles of Mentos gum.

The prize? A free DJ Khaled concert for UW students and a year of free tuition for himself.

"The support the student body showed me from freshman up to seniors who I've met to get gum was awesome," said Jeschke.

He shared the final bottles just hours before the deadline during an annual freshman class event at Camp Randall Stadium.

Staying true to his word, DJ Khaled will perform for the University on Monday, October 30th at the Kohl Center.