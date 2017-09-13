Battling Migraines In The Workplace

Professional race car driver Danica Patrick knows the impact migraines can have on one’s professional career and wants to put a stop to it.

Thirty-eight million people in America experience migraines, but Excedrin uncovered that 81% of these migraine suffers choose to suffer in silence.

"Luckily I get them when I don't have to go to work which is Monday and Tuesday, but that's work days for most people. I can't imagine having to go to work with a migraine because I'm pretty sure there's no couch or bed next to the desk I would work at."

Danica is partnering with Excedrin for their "Excedrin Works" program. The program is designed to shine a light on how migraines drastically impact the workplace.

"It's about teaching people how a migraine affects you, what it looks like, etc. Excedrin.com has a virtual reality, 360 degree view of what it's like to be a migraine sufferer and have to work at the same time."

Danica says there are things you can do to help migraines, but what's more important is an understanding and a sympathy level for those who suffer. She wants migraine sufferers to be able to go to work and say they have a migraine without coworkers downplaying the issue as a headache and something they can get over.

For more information on the program click here.