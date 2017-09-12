IN FOCUS: Suicide Prevention

Bringing awareness to the topic of suicide and what is being done regarding prevention is extremely important.

Joining host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, to discuss this is Dr. Kamilah Jackson – Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Child and Adolescent Services for the city of Philadelphia and Dr. Matthew Wintersteen, an Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Thomas Jefferson University.

Megan Coburn also shares her story as someone who has experienced the tremendous loss of losing a loved one. She founded the Spread the Love Foundation after her own sister committed suicide in 2014 at the age of 19. Also taking the time to join us is Michael Brody, CEO of Mental Health Partnerships. In Focus airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 on PHL17.

