Local power crews travel to Florida after Hurricane Irma leaves millions without power

200 PECO employees and contractors left from the Eddystone, Delaware County station Sunday morning.

Around 3.4 million people in Florida are without power because of Hurricane Irma.

The storm is leaving behind downed power lines and damaged transformer boxes.

PECO said they are proud to help power companies in Florida who helped our area during superstorm Sandy in 2012.