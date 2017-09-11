How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Adopt A Pet: Senor Fox

Posted 9:18 AM, September 11, 2017, by , Updated at 09:02AM, September 11, 2017

He might be an old guy, but he certainly isn’t cranky! Meet Senor Fox, our latest adoptable friend. This 12-year-old cat will make an amazing companion.

Senor Fox is a "ready to go pet" who knows how to relax and loves being with people. Even though he hasn't been around since he was a kitten, you'd be shocked at how quickly he'll bond in your household.

Senor Fox would do great in a home with a calmer setting with someone who's looking for a companion to snuggle with.

Check out ACCT Philly this week for a promotion on adult cats. All adult cats are free with fee-waved adoptions. Visit their site for more!

