Adopt A Pet: Senor Fox

He might be an old guy, but he certainly isn’t cranky! Meet Senor Fox, our latest adoptable friend. This 12-year-old cat will make an amazing companion.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Senor Fox is a "ready to go pet" who knows how to relax and loves being with people. Even though he hasn't been around since he was a kitten, you'd be shocked at how quickly he'll bond in your household.

Senor Fox would do great in a home with a calmer setting with someone who's looking for a companion to snuggle with.

Check out ACCT Philly this week for a promotion on adult cats. All adult cats are free with fee-waved adoptions. Visit their site for more!