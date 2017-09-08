Doctors Urge Men To Talk About Their Health

It’s easy for dads and sons to talk about sports, work or the weather, but when it comes to health issues opening up may not be so easy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Daniel Shoskes helped conduct a survey as a part of the clinic's MENtion It campaign.

They asked men how comfortable they felt talking to their families, especially their sons, about health. The survey found that men are very uncomfortable when it comes to talking about their health.

A large portion of the men surveyed said they wished their fathers had said more.

"Why is this important? You need to know your family history, you need to know what type of diseases have happened in the family... even more importantly though it is important to be a role model for your sons," said Dr. Shoskes.

He adds it's critical to show your sons it's okay to go to the doctor and it's not a sign of weakness to get checked out.

For more information on the survey's findings click here!