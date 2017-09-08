Are You Sleeping Enough?

Do you sleep as hard as you work? For many of us, experts say the answer is no!

The National Sleep Foundation recommends that the average adult gets seven to nine hours of sleep a night, but a recent Mattress Firm survey says with distractions like technology, pets, and even life in general we are not getting adequate sleep.

Sleep Health Expert Dr. Sujay Kansagra says sleep makes our work and our lives better.

"Sleep affects a lot of what we do and affects a lot of our different health factors. One...your heart health and your immune function. Sleeping well can impact anxiety, mood, fatigue levels, alertness and attention. Sleep plays a huge role in a variety of health outcomes," said Dr. Kansagra.

