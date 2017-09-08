How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Adopt A Pet: Princess

Posted 8:12 AM, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 07:38AM, September 8, 2017

PHL17’s latest adoptable furry friend is royalty. Meet Princess, a five-year-old Chihuahua.

Princess was found in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia in very bad shape. The vet wasn't sure she was going to make it, but luckily Saved Me Rescue took her under their wing. Princess is very healthy now, but she is diabetic.  She'll require some medical care and insulin moving forward, but that doesn't slow her down!

In true Philadelphia style, Princess is resilient. She loves to snuggle and is very clam. She'd fit into a lot of different homes, but a quiet one might be best.

For more information on Princess visit Saved Me Rescue.

