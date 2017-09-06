Gas prices affected by Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Gas prices around the country have increased after refineries in Texas went offline because of Hurricane Harvey.

We asked Temple University Professor of Finance, Dr. Sherry Jarrell, about the impact on our region. Jarrell explained, "It's such a tight relationship between supply and demand. We demand a lot. We have a constricted supply. So any disruption to that actually causes a much bigger problem down the road and it takes us a while to recover from it."

