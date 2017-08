× Spider-Man visits with Harvey victims at Houston shelter

HOUSTON — As flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey drives thousands of people from their homes across southeast Texas, more and more people are filling shelters across the Houston area.

Stef Manisero, a reporter at Spectrum News Austin, shared video of Spider-Man visiting with Harvey victims at the George R. Brown Emergency Center in Houston on Tuesday. She wrote:

“Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man making kids smile at the GRB.”

