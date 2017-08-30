× Meet The World’s First 3D Printing Pen

You’ve likely heard about the 3D printing revolution. Thanks to 3Doodler, it’s now possible to create your own designs without the help of professionals… simply by drawing in the air!

In 2012, a 3D printing mistake turned into the creation of the 3Doodler, the world’s first 3D pen. It can create anything from Star Trek Phasers to wedding rings to a mini Eiffel Tower. The pen’s founder, Max Bogue, says whether you’re a beginner or a pro, anyone can get creative.

"You can make almost anything with this. I have a wallet and a phone case that are here. These are working robots from our robotics kit for the start. There’s a dress that’s behind me…I’ve see RC planes, quadcopters, people can literally make anything.”

The opportunities are endless. For more information visit, the3doodler.com.