Hundreds of volunteers help renovate West Philly school

WEST PHILADELPHIA — Brian Wallace is the principal of the Morton McMichael school in West Philadelphia and says his school has been blessed this year to get help with some much-needed renovations. Wallace said his school was, “Well used…really run down and it needed a lot of love and attention.”

Starting last week, the Goldenberg Group, which is a Philadelphia based real estate developer, held its 6th annual school improvement project. They gathered over 200 volunteers from other businesses around the city to help make sure the school is fresh, clean and in good shape for the coming school year.

Philadelphia City Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell said principal Wallace has a lot to do with the school’s resurgence.

“This school was ready to close and Mr. Wallace came in and it’s all turned around. It’s his commitment, his love for the students, the school and community that has made all the difference! We are very pleased to support him.”

The volunteers focused on a new teacher’s lounge, a home economics room, and improving an outdoor courtyard so when students look out their classroom windows, they see a clean and bright courtyard; which their principal says could translate into a bright future.

Wallace told PHL17, “When a student goes in and it’s a nice comfortable place, and they are able to realize that someone is investing in them, they are more likely to invest in themselves.”

The Goldenberg Group staff performed the improvements with more than 200 volunteers from:

· Drexel University

· The Mayor’s Office of Community Empowerment & Opportunity

· Philadelphia Office of The Controller

· Members of the community

· The American Law Institute

· CHOP

· OMY (Our Mission is Yours)

· Holy Cross University

· Mantua Civic Association

· The Men of Mantua

· St. Clair CPA Solutions

· Project Y.E.S. Youth Build

Local businesses Metcalfe Architecture & Design, LLC and Delaware Valley Paving are donating their time and services.