Spruce Up Your Sandwich For $25,000

Posted 7:10 AM, August 29, 2017

Right now your best sandwich recipe could earn you $25,000!

To submit your delicious and nutritious recipe is simple!

First, create your ideal sandwich recipe using any Arnold Bread products. Next, go to  AmericasBetterSandwich.com to enter your recipe. Finally, America votes. The top recipes will be judged by Chef Tom Colicchio.

The grand prize is $25,000, while the runner-up receives $5,000. For every recipe entered and vote cast, one loaf will be donated to Feeding America.

Entries will be accepted until September 15th. Don't miss this awesome opportunity to spruce up your sandwich for a great cause!

