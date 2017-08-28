Made in America road closures going into effect around Art Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Roads around the Philadelphia Museum of Art are closing this week as crews work to built the stages for the 2017 Made in America Festival.

Now in its fifth year, the event will be produced locally by Live Nation, Roc Nation and DPS on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The festival will feature a roster of more than 60 musicians and it will benefit The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Pennsylvania, and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

ROAD CLOSURES:

o accommodate the venue construction and two-day festival, gradual road closures along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and in sections of the Fairmount neighborhood will begin on Sunday, August 27th, with the number and magnitude of street closings and parking restrictions increasing each day. Those phases of closures are laid out below. All roadways will re-open prior to morning rush hour on Tuesday, September 5th with traffic patterns returning to normal. Some low-impact parking and travel lane restrictions will remain in place until 11:59PM on Tuesday, September 5th.

Delays can be expected during the course of the event construction set-up and during festival days. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes, and allow for extra driving time in the areas near these festivities before and during Labor Day weekend. Please refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow and is illegal.

Phase 1 – 7:00AM on August 27 – 11:59PM on September 5:

Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum

Phase 2 – 7:00AM on August 28 – 5:00AM on September 5:

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Phase 3 – 7:00AM on August 29 – 11:59PM on September 5:

Parking prohibited on Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 23rd Street (south side) and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street (north side)

Phase 4 – 10:00AM on August 30 – 5:00 AM on September 5:

The inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20 th Street and Eakins Oval,

Street and Eakins Oval, Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted

Phase 5 – 7:00PM on August 31 – 5:00AM on September 5:

22nd Street reduced to one running lane between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Phase 6 – 10:00AM September 1 – 5:00AM September 5:

Outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20 th Street and Eakins Oval

Street and Eakins Oval 23 rd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway 22 nd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place

Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place 21 st Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street Kelly Drive outbound, from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

Outer lane of MLK Drive adjacent to Paine’s Park

Starting at 10:00AM on Friday, September 1st, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound (to Center City), from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive, must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue.

Phase 7 – 10:00AM September 2 – 5:00AM September 5:

The full extent of road closures around the festival site will begin at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 2 and remain through the duration of the event. A complete list of road closures and no parking restrictions is outlined below:

Road Closures

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th Street extending through Eakins Oval (25th Street) and behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art. – The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to Museum guests via Fairmount Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue, to 25th Street.

21 st Street, between Winter & Spring Garden Streets

Street, between Winter & Spring Garden Streets 22 nd Street, between Race Street & Fairmount Avenue

Street, between Race Street & Fairmount Avenue 23 rd Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway & Fairmount Avenue

Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway & Fairmount Avenue 24 th Street, between Fairmount & Pennsylvania Avenues

Street, between Fairmount & Pennsylvania Avenues Spring Garden Street, between 20 th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, including the Spring

Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, including the Spring Garden Street Tunnel.

Spring Garden St Bridge* (The City will make every effort to keep this bridge open during Philadelphia Art Museum operating hours on September 2 nd and 3 rd 10am – 5pm, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian traffic)

and 3 10am – 5pm, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian traffic) Kelly Drive, between 23 rd Street & Fairmount Avenue

Street & Fairmount Avenue Martin Luther King Drive, between the Falls Bridge & Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Pennsylvania Avenue, between Hamilton & 25 th Street

Street 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between the Whole Foods store & 21 st Street (the

Street (the eastern half of the block, from the Whole Foods Market to 20 th Street, will remain open to allow access to the store)

Street, will remain open to allow access to the store) Park Towne Place, between 22 nd & 24 th Streets

& 24 Streets I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street (I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will be open )

