This curious cat is Peanut and he is just adorable.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Peanut is about one-year-old but may even be younger because he hasn't quite grown into his big paws.

Peanut's family only had him for one week when they found out they could no longer keep him because a member of the family developed an allergy.

Now, he's ready to purr his way into his forever home.

For more information on Peanut go to acctphilly.org.