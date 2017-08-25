Getting your family back into the school routine can be difficult. Best-selling author and registered dietician Frances Largeman-Roth has some healthy routine hacks.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Largeman-Roth says it's all about prep.

"What I try to get families to think about is 'How do I save time?' After dinner, clear off the table, put out the breakfast bowls, the cutlery, the napkins, fill up the water bottles and the sippy cups and cut up fresh fruit and vegetables to put in pre-portioned containers."

Her second tip is to create a lunch zone.

"Get those lunch boxes out, get those little containers out that you've already packed up, grab anything else out of the fridge and you're ready to go."

For adults heading out the door for their busy day, Largeman-Roth says grab snacks that are both healthy and energizing like nuts and fresh fruit.

"I've found Chobani Smooth, which is really delicious. It's Chobani's first non-Greek yogurt and it actually has twice the protein and 25% less sugar than a traditional yogurt. I also look for products that are versatile and the whole family can use."

She says she sets up a little breakfast bar with fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, granola, etc. and that way everybody can customize their yogurt bowl.

"Other products that are really time-saving and versatile are goodnessKNOWS snack squares. These are amazing. They're made with fruit, nuts and oats and they're dipped in dark chocolate. They come in a set of four so you can have just one or you can have all four for just 150 calories. "

Go to chobani.com, goodnessknows.com and franceslargemanroth.com for more information!