City Officials Want Your Ideas For Rizzo Statue

Posted 4:57 AM, August 25, 2017, by , Updated at 04:56AM, August 25, 2017

City officials now want to hear from you on whether the Frank Rizzo statue should be removed. Your feedback will help decide the statue’s fate.

The move to explore ideas comes in the wake of protests following the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Mayor Kenney's Office said in a statement that public submissions will be reviewed by "diverse representatives from the City's Office of Arts Culture and Creative Economy, Department of Public Property, Managing Director's Office, Department of Parks and Recreation and the Mayor's Office."

This is not a poll, but a chance to hear from citizens to get the best ideas.

You can submit your ideas online to the Office of the Mayor until September 15th. Click here to do so!

