Become An Empowered Patient

Posted 7:21 AM, August 25, 2017, by

Good communication with your eye doctor is just as critical as a physical exam.

It can be difficult to decide what's important to bring up to your doctor or even realizing something might be wrong in the first place.

Dr. Neda Shamie, a noted Beverly Hills ophthalmologist with nearly two decades of experience, says there are online tools to help guide these conversations.

"You can take questionnaires such as the dry eye quiz that you'll find on restasis.com. All of these tools can help you really be an empowered patient and your own advocate when you go into the doctor's office," said Dr. Shamie.

She adds it can also help you get the right diagnosis and treatment.

Click here for more information and online tools related to your eye health.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s