Become An Empowered Patient

Good communication with your eye doctor is just as critical as a physical exam.

It can be difficult to decide what's important to bring up to your doctor or even realizing something might be wrong in the first place.

Dr. Neda Shamie, a noted Beverly Hills ophthalmologist with nearly two decades of experience, says there are online tools to help guide these conversations.

"You can take questionnaires such as the dry eye quiz that you'll find on restasis.com. All of these tools can help you really be an empowered patient and your own advocate when you go into the doctor's office," said Dr. Shamie.

She adds it can also help you get the right diagnosis and treatment.

