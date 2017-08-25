Adopt a Pet: Ginger

Meet Ginger! This gorgeous girl is a foxhound mix who is very loving.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ginger has a very special story, her time was almost over at a shelter in South Carolina when Mums and Mutts found her and hooked her up with a rescue home in Philadelphia.

Now Ginger is with Home at Last Dog Rescue and she's ready to find her forever home.

She's a typical hound and sniffs around outside but also knows when it's time to take a break and relax in the sun.

She sits on command and loves getting treats. She's great with other animals and children as well.

For more information on Ginger go to homeatlastdogrescue.com.