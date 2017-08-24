Office cat ‘Pompous Albert’ earns internet fame, signs with LA agent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - There's an office cat in Salt Lake City that's so scary looking, he sends computer mice running for cover.

"He looks like he's preparing to take over the world," said Deana Peat, who works at a Utah business where the cat stays.

The cat's name is Pompous Albert, and he's Instagram famous for his appearance.

"We were surprised," said Mike Singleton, who owns the business. "When we talk to other people, they get excited about it. Their most common response is, What? a cat?' and then they see how many Instagram followers he has."

About 135,000 to be exact.

He's become so famous that Honda even came calling a few months ago, asking Pompous Albert to be in a commercial.

"He's just barely signed with an agent in Los Angeles," Singleton confirmed.

Despite his scary looks, employees at the office have nothing but nice things to say about him.

"He's a teddy bear."

Pompous Albert is a selkirk rex breed of cat, and was adopted by the office after a coworker couldn't keep him any more.