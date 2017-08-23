Steps To Save Energy & Money In Your Home

Summer may be winding down, but high temperatures are still sending energy costs up. Homeowners spend about twenty-nine billion dollars a year to power their air conditioners.

Of course saving energy means saving money! You can save as much as 20% on utility bills and possibly even more by making simple upgrades to your home.

Home improvement expert Dave White says doing a home efficiency audit is a big help.

"It's really simple to do. If you go on to ecooptions.homedepot.com there's an energy audit tool. It allows you to walk through different parts of your home... your appliances, your installations, your windows and really identify those opportunities to upgrade to create energy efficiency and of course save money," said White.

