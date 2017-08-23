One Stop Shop For Home Improvement

Floor & Decor’s Chief Executive Merchant Mike Zelinsky joins PHL17’s Jenna Meissner to discuss what’s new for your home improvement project.

Floor & Decor is a great outlet for affordable home improvement. It's the largest in-stock supplier for tile, wood and stone in the Philadelphia area with over a million square feet in stock at all times.

"It's fantastic for both homeowners and pros. We have a dedicated pro team who can make your visit as quick and easy as possible as well as all of the accessories, setting materials and grout that you would need all under one roof," said Zelinsky.

The latest product in the store is the best-selling NuCore, which is a 100% waterproof flooring option.

"It has a natural cork underlayment, which is hypoallergenic as well as insulating and noise dampening properties. It can be used in any room of the home from the basement to the kitchen, even bathrooms," explained Zelinsky.

He says the floor would be perfect for homes with children and pets. The floor can be completely submerged in water so if your child accidentally spills on the floor it can be cleaned with no damage to the floor.

The store recognizes that a growing trend in home improvement is "DIY" or do it yourself. Floor & Decor offers DIY classes every Saturday at 10am and 2pm.

"They can range anywhere from installing laminate and hardwood to backsplashes, tile and stone. If the class that's being given isn't the one you're looking for we also have a very knowledgeable staff that will be there to help you out."

Floor & Decor has three area locations: Levittown and Devon in Pennsylvania and Moorestown in New Jersey.