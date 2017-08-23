Crabby Dick’s in Historic Delaware City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crabby Dicks is a all-American seafood restaurant in historic Delaware City. General Manager, Ryan Campor, takes us through the history of the restaurant, including the story behind the building itself, which is the original Delaware City Hotel from 1826. Chef Jimmy Johnson talks food, and we learn about the "spirits" the restaurant and bar have to offer. Crabby Dicks is located walking distance from Fort Delaware - a fun little getaway, only a short drive away!

For more information, visit Crabby-Dicks.com.