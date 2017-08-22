Weekend Philler Episode 33

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on Weekend Philler: The Harlem Globetrotters, Goldie Falafel, Fantasy author E.A. Channon, Crabby Dicks, the Too Many Games cosplay contest, Matt Alba goes to Circus School, and we hop into the wayback machine and check out the WB.

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

Harlem Globetrotters

Goldie Falafel

EA Channon

Crabby Dick's

Too Many Games

Matt Alba goes to Circus School

WB Wayback

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked