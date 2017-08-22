Weekend Philler Episode 33

This week on Weekend Philler: The Harlem Globetrotters, Goldie Falafel, Fantasy author E.A. Channon, Crabby Dicks, the Too Many Games cosplay contest, Matt Alba goes to Circus School, and we hop into the wayback machine and check out the WB.
Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.
Here are the clips:
- Harlem Globetrotters
- Goldie Falafel
- EA Channon
- Crabby Dick's
- Too Many Games
- Matt Alba goes to Circus School
- WB Wayback
If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!! (Sorry for the caps, it's new!)
For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.