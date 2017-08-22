Carrier Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity

Families across the country are getting some much needed relief from the summer heat thanks to a NFL legend, Carrier Air Conditioning and Habitat for Humanity.

NFL Pro Bowl running back Warrick Dunn teamed up with Carrier and Habitat for Humanity for a great cause.

"When I first heard about the initiative to donate AC units, for me, that's in my wheelhouse. I love to impact the community. I like to give back," said Dunn.

It's all part of an effort by Carrier to donate more than 500 ductless air conditioning and heating pump systems to local Habitat organizations throughout the United States.

"We've linked in our distributors, our dealers as well as partnered with the homeowners so that we can donate the Carrier ductless systems across the country not only in new construction, but also where we can upgrade the existing home with heating and cooling," said Carrier's Managing Director Meredith Emmerich.

The program helps hundreds of families who don't have air conditioning in their homes.

"I've been here for forty years. I never had an air conditioner until now. Before I couldn't cook during the summer, but now I can cook a full meal," said homeowner Ms. Ruby.

For Warrick Dunn, helping others is a tribute to his late mother, a police officer killed in the line of duty.

"I just hope that she would be proud and thankful that I am able to give back in a positive way to carry on her legacy as a mother."