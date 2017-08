× 42 injured in SEPTA train crash in Upper Darby

42 people were treated after being involved in a septa train crash at the 69th Street facility in Upper Darby.

According to SEPTA officials, a Norristown high speed line train struck unoccupied train that was sitting in the terminal.

42 people were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The conductor of the train is included in that number.

Officials said that all injuries appear to be non-life threatening.