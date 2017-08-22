Can the color of a room impact your mood? Design experts say yes!

Experts recommend creating a meaningful connection to your home and surroundings through color. According to these design experts, "In The Moment" is the 2018 Color of the Year. The cool and tranquil spruce blue is inspired by nature. It's a soothing balance of blue, green and gray.

The comforting color is meant to provide some relaxation amid our busy lives. "In The Moment" speaks to the desire to take a break, be present and recharge.

"It's a very timeless color. It's very, very easy to use. You can use it in your kitchen if you have white cabinets. You can use it in your bathroom to create a spa-like feel. You can use it in your bedroom if you're trying to enhance a better night's sleep," said design expert Erika Woelfel.

Expert Sarah Fishburne had a tip to add.

"Paint is the fastest way to make a big impact to a room, but before you get started you want to make sure you have the right tools so you do it right the first time and don't have to do it again," said Fishburne.

