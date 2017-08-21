Adopt a Pet: Pistachio

Pistachio is the perfect snuggle buddy looking to find his forever home.

He is great for a family looking for a lap cat because he loves to snuggle and loves people.

Pistachio's owner took him to the shelter in July when he could no loner take care of him.

His previous owner had nothing but positive things to say about Pistachio. He said he is talkative and super sweet.

People at the shelter believe Pistachio is having a hard time finding a forever home because he is a black cat. But he's just the same as all other cats and even more lovable.

For more information on Pistachio go to ACCTPhilly.org or click here.