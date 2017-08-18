Your Beauty Essentials for Summer

The dog days of summer are upon us and if you want to beat the heat and look our best as we transition into fall, beauty expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye has the scoop.

"We'll start with out skin because in the summer time there is no place to hide it. You know the basic, cleansing , moisturizing, using sunscreen everyday , that's fine in our twenties and thirties, as we approach our forties and beyond that we need a little bit something more. I recommend adding a serum not your daily skincare routine and one I love is fro number seven. It's there lift and illuminate action serum.

Now this is the number one new skincare product at mas retailers this year. It has three clinically proven results, it evens out skin tone, visibly firms the skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and the best part is the price. It is under $35 at Target.

Let's talk about hair because the summer heat, humidity, sun, chlorine , take your pick they all reek having on your hair. We have found something that can protect your hair and repair the damages you've already caused. It's Pureology hydrate shampoo and hydrate conditioner. They're both sulfate free , 100% vegan and packed with greet tea for softness, UVA and UVB protector so your hair color stays vibrant and a blend of minty essential oils to make your scalp look super fresh. The shampoo is $28, the conditioner is $30 and they are available at Pureology.com.

And of course a great smile compliments every beauty look, and great teeth are at the core of that great smile. So if you're teeth aren't what you want them to be and you need a minor fix and maybe you have some more complex issues, Invisalign clear a liners can kind of forgive the pun can set you straight. These and the 4.5 million other people who have used Invisalign are why they are the gold standard in teeth straightening. Nearly invisible, removable and it can be adjusted by your doctor once a week so that your treatment can be done up to 50% faster. And you can go to Invisalign.com to find a doctor near you."