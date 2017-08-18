Going back-to-school means a fresh start and Emmy award winning technology and digital lifestyle commentator, Mario Armstrong has a checklist of the back to school essentials you’ll want to grab before it’s too late.

"I'm going to start with the XPS 27 all in one from Dell. This is an amazing computer. This is a dorm room essential, that will actually replace a TV sound bar and computer because it's an all in one device. It's designed to offer the best audio too with 10 speakers that fill the room. The sound is incredible , the viewing experience is unbelievable. It has a 4K ultra HD touch display, packs a lot of power and performance with a really sleek frame and it's even VR ready on top of that.

Next up is the ZIPIT talking Monstar pencil case. Yes I said a talking pencil case, it's sold at Jet.com. More than just a functional looking case for supplies which is great, the little ones are going to love this. It also has an augmented reality technology app that brings this Monstar character to life. You can download the free app, play and interact wit the Monstar and do all kind of fun things and be sure that your kids will have their supplies in great cases and variety of colors.

Now to inspire some creativity, I've got three items from 3Doodler. First up is the awarding winning 3Doodler Start towards kids ages 8+ interested in robotics and design. They'll love the new themed pen sets for those 14+ 3Doodler Create, perfect for the tech hobbyists and tech fans for those who want to explore the world of 3D printing you do that right from a pen, it's incredible and they have some new themed kits as well.

Clock radios aren't what they use to be this is the iHome iBT232. It's made with designer acoustic fabric features include Bluetooth to stream music wirelessly, USB port, FM radio, speaker phone and a built in mic.

To always stay connected to your home your loves ones to make sure they get home from school or check in on the baby sitter, the Canary all in one security system is perfect. Streams live on recorded video, right to your smartphone, 1080p high definition quality video built in speaker and microphone, you can talk and be heard and great great for the home.

Last but not least set up your kids for success in style. Give them something more personalized. With Minted unique back to school essentials designed by independent artists from around the globe. Things like customizable clothing, name labels, stationary, and notebooks."

For more information go to Thunknews.com/essentials.