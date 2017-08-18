Adopt a Pet: Kamela

Posted 7:38 AM, August 18, 2017, by

It’s time for Mummers and Mutts and this week we introduce you to Kamela. This pitbull mix is extremely sweet and loves to play.

She's a big fan of belly rubs and laying around. Kamela is about four to five years old but still has puppy antics.

She's known for having a balance of being super chill but can also burst out into lots o energy to play.

She loves people and is very friend, the only thing she is looking for is a forever family.

She's been in many foster homes and now she's ready to find her forever home.

If you're interested in adopting  Kamela head over to Home at Last Dog Rescue. 

