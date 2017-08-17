Breast cancer survivor and daughter kayak 300 miles down Delaware River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ -- Carolyn Choate and her daughter Sydney Turnbull are raising awareness for breast cancer research by paddling over 300 miles on a “River of Life Journey” from Port Jervis New York all the way to the Baltimore Harbor.

Carolyn is an investigative journalist from New Hampshire, a medal of honor recipient, a world traveler and also a 14 year breast cancer survivor. “I had a radical mastectomy then and a subsequent mastectomy,” said Choate. “I was diagnosed in 2003. They gave me three years to live. Well, it's been 14 years later and I can't think of any better way to celebrate than with a message of hope in these times and for the next generation and in tribute to a phenomenal woman. Today marks our 103rd mile and it's going great. We have raised almost $28,000 for the Dr. Angela Brodie initiative.

They’re aiming to raise half a million dollars for a special endowment at the university of Maryland to ensure future generations of breast cancer research and to honor Dr. Angela Brodie, who was a scientist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Brodie pioneered the use of aromatase inhibitors to treat a common form of breast cancer.

With tears in her eyes, Choate saod, “I just want you to know how grateful, and how thankful I am for saving my life and the lives of millions of women around the world.”

Dr. Brodie passed away on June 7th, but Carolyn and her daughter and making sure as many people as possible know about her life’s work and to make sure similar work continues to save lives.

