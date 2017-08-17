Back to School Essentials for the Whole Family

With summer winding down, it’s time to start thinking about getting the kids ready for back to school! If you’re not sure where to start, beauty exert Kate De Ponte has great tips and the scoop on the must-have back to school essentials for the entire family, parents included.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"One of the best accessories your teen can have is a great smile. Invisalign clear liners are a popular choice for teens because it lets them live life without holding them back. They're removable so they can eat foods they enjoy and play sports without worrying about cuts from wires. The Invisalign system treats a majority of issues that braces can, is less painful than braces and treatment time is now up to 50% faster with their one week aligner wear. Visit invisalign.com for more information.

Back to school stress mixed with heat means breakouts. I partnered with Differin and learned that 74% of women believe they're constantly at war with acne. The solution is Differin Gel. It contains 0.1% adapalene and is the first FDA approved prescription strength retinoid acne treatment available over the counter. It works differently by normalizing skin cell turn over and targeting two causes of acne, clogged pores and inflammation. It clears breakouts and prevents new acne. This isn't a spot treatment, apply a thin layer to the entire face daily and then moisturizer. Go to differin.com to learn more.

Lashes are a big trend and Kiss Looks so Natural Lashes are the perfect starter lashes for beginners. Made with tapered end lash technology resulting in lightweight lashes that blend seamlessly with your natural lash. Kiss True Volume Lashes are made with 100% natural human hair and perfect when you need a little more than mascara. Only $3.99 at Walgreens.

Parents deserve some pampering too, NeoStrata Skin Active Triple Firming Neck Cream helps reverse visible signs of aging in the neck and décolletage. For skin that's firmer, more lifted and younger looking. Pro amino acid and neosytry help encourage new collagen while patented neoglucosamine exfoliates skin to help reduce the appearance of uneven pigment.

For hair Smart Graft Hair Restoration System is a state of the art method for men and women to permanently restore hair loss. It uses the most innovative technology in automated follicular unit extraction to replace lost hair quickly and discretely with your own hair, there's no visible linear scar and it's done with minimal disruption to your hair style. It works in all skin types and color recover takes a few days and patients wash their hair in as little as two days. Go to smartgraft.com to find a doctor near you and feel confident taking the kids back to school.

If you are looking for Philadelphia-area physicians for SmartGraft Hair Restoration System check out,