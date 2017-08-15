IN FOCUS: Camden County’s New Solar Panel Renewable Energy Partnership

In Camden County, 10,000 solar panels have been installed at the Pennsauken Sanitary Landfill on River Road with the landfill providing a source of so called “clean energy” – enough to power hundreds of homes.

Our focus is solar power and the emphasis of using that resource from the sun in a significant way in Camden County as part of a new partnership. 8,000 more panels are expected to be installed at the landfill by the end of the year. In addition to providing renewable energy – it’s creating income by providing energy to one of the largest employers in the county – Aluminum Shapes. Host Jennifer Lewis-Hall speaks to Brigette Douglass from Aluminum Shapes, Camden County Freeholder Jeff Nash and Steve Gabrielle from Energy Power Partners talk about the partnership, and David Luthman from the Pollution Control Financing Authority which owns and operates the landfill. “In Focus” airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 on PHL17.

