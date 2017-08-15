Fire Up The Grill For Tailgating Season

Football season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to fire up the grill and get ready to tailgate! Chef George Duran shares his favorite tailgating tips just in time for kickoff.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you're in your backyard or at a stadium, here's some amazing recipes to add a twist to your next party.

First, break out of the sandwich rut with Chili Lime Chicken Burgers. Great sandwiches start with great bread. Try restaurant-inspired sesame twist, kaiser or toasted onion buns from Cobblestone Bread. Place your packages of buns in shoe boxes so they don't get crushed on the way to the game. Make your chicken patties a day ahead, freeze them on a cookie sheet and then put them in a resealable bag in a cooler. By the time you get to the game, you'll be able to grill them frozen in one piece. Simply add your lettuce, tomato, guac and a slice of lime.

Next up, smoked sausage pineapple skewers with Eckrich smoked sausage. It's naturally hardwood smoked with just the right blend of seasoning and smokiness. Cook your skewers in hot water to prevent them from burning then have them marinate. Go to Eckrichfootball.com for more recipes and details. While you're there you can register for the chance to make an on-field throw for one million dollars at some of the biggest college football games of the season as well as the College Football National Championship in Atlanta.

Lastly, there are so many delicious ways to use cheese to add flavor to your tailgate. Jarlsberg cheese is celebrating 30 years. They're based on the original Norwegian recipes that offer a slightly nutty, mild delicious taste. It'd perfect for recipes like mini pork sliders and chimichurri nachos. Make the chimichurri in advance, put it in a glass jar and once the cheese is melted on the nachos just pour it on. It's also great for platters. Pre-cut the cheese, place it in a resealable bag the night before and you're good to go.

For information on all of this and a lot more recipes go to DailyLounge.com.