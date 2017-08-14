Theater dedicated to magic shows opening in Huntingdon Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntingdon Valley, PA - The Smoke and Mirrors Magic Theater will open this doors to magic lovers and magicians this week.

The owners of the theater say the 60-seat amphitheater is the first of its kind in the United States which will allow magicians from around the world to perform. Marty Martin is a co-owner and performer and says magicians from America's Got Talent and Penn and Teller are already booked to perform this fall.

Martin says the theater was designed to allow each guest to see the magician performing from no more than 20 feet away.

The theater will also feature a magic shop, magic school and in 2018, the owners plan to re-create a seance type performance.

Tickets will vary in price from $20-$100 range.

