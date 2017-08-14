× Shop Like A Designerlebrity

We’ve all heard of the famous interior designers such a Nate Berkus and Joanna Gaines but how you would like to be able to shop like them as a designerlebrity? Creator of designerlebrity.com, Barbara Viteri, joins me in studio to spotlight these famous interior designers and also learn to shop just like them.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Not only do celebrity interior designers have fabulous taste but they write books, they create products so I brought some big and beautiful coffee table books, that you can use as decor but also open up for inspiration when creating your space.

Designers like to get a bit corky with their products, so this lamp is a bit shady! They're not going with the traditional white frame or thin vase lamp. They are actually going Ashley Graham level; the bigger, the bolder and with lots of personality. This lamp has that pop of green bold color.

Stemless wine glasses are all the rage right now, and now that is extending to champagne flutes. The ones I have here come from designerlebrity Bunny Williams, she's all about making sure you get about 25% extra champagne in your glass and minus the stem as much as we can. We won't complain about that!

Now let's talk about gold touches.... We are familiar with the candy dish at home, the problem was that it's always been this crystal chunk of glass and so Bunny Williams has created the 'turtle dish' which is loads of fun. So it's a conversational piece, it's corky and lots of fun to have in the house. Most importantly we love how it's hidden but still holds the candy.

Designerlebrity Miles Redd created a table for your coffee table. So it's a beautiful riser which is great and coffee tables have been made really low so it's nice to get a little bit of height to reach for that coffee or martini if you have to.

This next product is epic, so we have a lot of outdoor parties and summer is still around so if we want to create statement on a bar cart, this gold pineapple is actually an ice bucket. This is a beautiful sculptured piece to put on a bar cart to serve your drinks. Dressing up the ice.

We are always hiding our trash bin and so why not create a beautiful shopping sculptural display to put your trash in or what I like to use it for on the side of my reading chair to put my books, my magazines and it's just a nice decorative piece, just throw everything in it."

If viewers want to find out about of these products, head to Designerlebrity.com. This Hollywood reporter-esque site will give you the dish on celebrity interior designers and where you can get all their fabulous products.