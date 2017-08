It’s Meow Monday and today we have Floette!

This tiny cutie is only three months old. She came onto planet earth with five other kittens that look exactly like her. She is still learning her manners and getting to know life but Floette definitely loves to snuggle. She enjoys being entertained and appreciates all the play time she can get. If you're interested in adopting Floette head over to ACCT Philly website for more information.