Mummers play one last serenade for Joe King after battle with cancer

GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ -- Outside Joe King's viewing at St. Mary's Church is Gloucester, over 100 mummers from different bands played some of the long time musician's favorite songs.

Joe King played in the New Year's Mummers Parade for the last 52 years.

King died last week after a battle with cancer.

Dozens of members of the South Philadelphia String Band, which Joe was a part of for the past 16 years, were outside the church performing his favorite song, "Smile," Thursday evening.

King was 63 years old.

