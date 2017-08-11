How to Keep Kids Healthy this School Year

For kids, the end of summer means the return to backpacks and homework. But it also means the return to germs in the classroom.

Dr. Mia Finkelston, a board-certified family physician, shares advice on our back to school health questions.

"I tell my parents, that I see through the telemedicine app Live Health Online, that it's really about paying attentions to fevers. Fevers are a number one indicator that a child is sick and if a child has a fever they should stay home from school.

I also remind them that drippiness that would be the runny nose, the watery eyes, maybe that loose cough those are other indicators that it could be a cold or more and they probably should stay home then as well."

There are a few things to look for when keeping your child home from school, "Fevers are a big one and for that definitely they should stay home. I also remind my parents that prevention is really important so over the summer make sure you look at your healthy medical check list and make sure your child has gone in for an annual well visit.

Maybe reestablish the sleep routines that get a little disturbed over the summer and remind them about healthy eating, those balanced regular meals that you yourself will be eating too. And then a general reminder about how to wash hands properly with soap and water and to keep their hands off their faces when they're at school because that's how germs can really spread.

"Live Health Online is a great way to connect live with a doctor, like myself, when it's convenient for your parents to have a visit about what's concerning you. And it's such a convenient tool for busy parents this time of year when it's a little hectic with back to school time."

