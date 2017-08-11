Adopt a Pet: Triscuit

Triscuit is a unique 10-week-old pit bull mix who loves to give kisses and run around.

Triscuit was born with a congenial defect so one of his legs does not work the way it is supposed to. But that doesn't stop him, he gets around normally and plays just like a puppy.

He would do well in a lot of different homes, he is currently living with other dogs and kids and is great with both.

Triscuit needs space, exercise, and a little bit of training as he is just a puppy.

For more information on Triscuit go to Harley's Haven Dog Rescue. Harley's Haven also has a great program where veterans can adopt dogs from them for free.