Adopt a Pet: Triscuit

Posted 8:00 AM, August 11, 2017, by

Triscuit is a unique 10-week-old pit bull mix who loves to give kisses and run around.

Triscuit was born with a congenial defect so one of his legs does not work the way it is supposed to. But that doesn't stop him, he gets around normally and plays just like a puppy.

He would do well in a lot of different homes, he is currently living with other dogs and kids and is great with both.

Triscuit needs space, exercise, and a little bit of training as he is just a puppy.

For more information on Triscuit go to Harley's Haven Dog Rescue. Harley's Haven also has a great program where veterans can adopt dogs from them for free.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s