Philly artist uses name of every Philadelphia Eagles player ever in new piece

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, PA -- With the NFL preseason underway, a lot of us Philadelphians have the birds flying through our minds, and that goes for a local artist who just completed a unique painting for the Eagles faithful.

Daniel Duffy is the artists behind Philly Word Art and he just released his new “Philadelphia Eagles All Time Roster” print, which features 1739 names of current and many former Eagles players.

Every Eagle who has made it through camp, skilled enough to make the 53 man roster, throughout the Eagles 85 year history, is on Duffy’s latest piece of art.

Duffy says he wanted to make the Eagles all time roster piece as an homage to the birds history and because he thinks this year could be the year the birds make it to the Super Bowl.

Duffy says he initially made a word art drawing for a girl he was trying to impress. That girl is now his wife – so i guess it worked. Duffy now makes the Philly themed artwork full time.

“I’ve done a lot of pieces in Philadelphia as far as all four of our major sports, as well as the Love Statue, the city skyline, Boathouse Row, with basically anything and any words that people can describe to use the those pieces,” explained Duffy.

Forer Eagles linebacker Garry Cobb was at Eagles training camp Monday and admired the artwork saying it brings back memories with old teammates. Cobb said, “When you leave the game the thing that you miss the most is the comradery with your teammates and really that artwork kind of brings that back.”

Current Eagles linebacker Joe Walker was injured all of last season and is working now to earn, and keep, his spot on this year’s roster. Walker said having his name immortalized in a piece of art like this would be awesome. Walker said, “It kind of shows you how much these fans out here love this team and something like that would be cool.”

So whether they’re on the print and the team already, or working to everyday to get there, Duffy says each eagle to ever lace ‘em up makes this team and this city unique.

All of Duffy’s prints are available at Phillywordart.com for $35 dollars.