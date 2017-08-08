Head Back To School With The Latest Technology

Emmy Award-winning consumer technology journalist Jennifer Jolly has some of her favorite back-to-school tech finds.

First up new in learning, the just released LeapFrog Academy. It puts great educational contents right at the fingertips of preschool and kindergarten-aged students. It's a subscription-based learning program available on IOS and Android across a variety of devices and accessible even without WiFi. There's a wide selection of more than a thousand learning activities. It covers subjects like math, science and reading even social emotional skills and creativity.

For kids who may or may not be into robotics but are definitely into Legos, you are about to be super enamored with the Lego Boost. It's a super-charged building and coding set that lets kids aged 7 to 11 bring their Lego creations to life. We're talking sound, movement, personality, etc. Kids just use an app that comes with it and follow any of the step-by-step instructions to build any of the five models. They can even use the creative canvas to build whatever they could possibly imagine.

In terms of laptops, these are more important than ever these days. Here's the new kid on the block. It's called the HUAWEI Matebook X. This latest Windows 10 laptop is a stunner. It's light, thin, portable, stylish, 13-inch screen, Dolby Atmos Bio and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader.

Last but not least a cool back-to-school, super savvy savings trick! Most people have no idea that you can trade in old video games and electronics at Game Stop to get all kinds of goodies at classroom prices. Checkout this Mindcraft backpack or this Pokeball hard side backpack. Kids can even charge laptops and other devices in style with a portable Pikachu charger.

For more information on all of these goodies head to thunknews.com/wow.