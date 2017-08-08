Are You Dorm Room Ready?

Lifestyle expert Amy Goodman is here with style ideas and dorm room essentials!

For the back-to-school season there's some great fashion deals at H&M starting at $9.99.

A good pair of denim is an essential item for college. H&M has every wash, size and fit for any body type. They also have some of the latest trends including graphic tee shirts, hoodies, Letterman jackets, pleaded skirts and backpacks. If you spend $60, you can get 20% off. Another great promotion gives back. If you bring unwanted clothing, you can get 15% off. This lasts all year long. H&M makes a donation for each pound of unwanted clothing to Keep America Beautiful, an amazing non-profit.

Bed, Bath & Beyond is another destination to help you get campus ready this year. They have a free in-store service called "pack and hold." What you do is shop at your local store and then go to the store nearest to your campus and pick everything up. They have all these great "Best Of Best Picks" like a shower caddy, collapsible laundry basket, a power surge protector, etc.

Don't forget your skin! Make peace with your pores with brand new, limited edition tie dye pore strips that work like a magnet to instantly draw out the dirt and blackheads to purify your pores in 10 minutes. It's available in two colors, the vibrant pink and the cool blue hues, for $6.49 through October at mass retailers and drug stores.