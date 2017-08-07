Adopt a Pet: Lucky

It’s Meow Monday and today we have Lucky!

Lucky is a five-year-old tabby. She was dropped off at the shelter when her owners could no longer care for her. She's known to be a princess and likes having things done her way but she is very sweet and endearing in her ways. She would do well in a home that has had cats before or in a home that's very calm. She loves to sit with people and as much attention as she can possibly get. She would not appreciate loud music of television. Lucky is the kind of cat that likes control.

If you think you can take her home and give Lucky a loving space, find her on ACCTPhilly.org.