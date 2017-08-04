Police are warning drivers about dangerous new trend

Police are warning drivers about a dangerous new trend.

 

It involves groups of teens on bikes riding with their front wheels up...Showing just how close they can get to a car before swerving away. Authorities said it can lead to injury and even death.

Police in Delran, New Jersey said they have recently received multiple complaints about swerving.

They will issue tickets to offenders, but they also plan to reward kids who ride their bikes responsibly.

 

