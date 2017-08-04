Fanta Highlights Individuality with New Summer Campaign

“Be More Than One Flavor” is Fanta’s latest message in their summer campaign. The newest Fantanas are hitting the air and the goal of their latest brand renewal project is to celebrate self-expression and things that make each individual unique.

Four fresh faces of Hollywood as well as social media sensations, Eva Gutowski, Lauren Riihimaki, Jordan Fisher and Coco Jones, are the next generation of Fantanas. Their latest television commercial leads the campaign and encourages both teens and adults to express themselves and embrace all the ways they are bold and unique!

"Just go for it and try new, different things even if you're not good at them at first. Be able to laugh at yourself and try it out with friends. Just really know that no matter what you do you're the owner of whatever destiny you want. Just own it and have fun with it," said Eva Gutowski.

For more information about the campaign or to join in on the fun look up #MoreThanOneFlavor on social media!