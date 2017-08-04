Adopt A Pet: Katie

Meet Katie, the peppy puppy here to brighten up your day with non-stop love and energy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Katie is a fan of belly rubs, hugs and lots of attention. The eight-month-old puppy is a unique mix of three different breeds: Boston Terrier, Beagle and Pug. She's the kind of pup who appreciates the outdoors and loves laying on fresh grass.

Katie would do well in a family with older children who understand the responsibility that comes along with a puppy! She's still working on some house training, but hopefully her new family can help her out with that. Katie is spayed and microchipped as well as up to date on all of her shots.

If you are interested in adopting Katie, you can find her at savedme.org.